Russia announces resumption of Black Sea grain deal

The export of crucial grain from Ukrainian ports under Russian blockade is to be resumed. The announcement was made by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been at the centre of intense negotiations aimed at the saving the Black Sea grain deal. Erdogan has spoken to both Russian and Ukrainian leaders after Moscow pulled out of the landmark agreement after accusing Ukraine of attacking its navy vessels which has been denied by Kyiv. Francis Collings reports from Ankara.