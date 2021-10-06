WORLD
Armed bandits kill more than a dozen in northwest Nigeria
Attack that killed 18 people took place in Kuryan Madaro village in Zamfara state, residents say, amid a government-imposed telecoms blackout.
Zamfara is among states worst hit by kidnappings and is under a telecoms blockade since early September. / Reuters
October 6, 2021

Armed men have killed at least 18 people and set ablaze cars and shops in Nigeria's Zamfara state, where the government has imposed a telecoms blackout as part of a security operation against groups of kidnappers, two residents said.

Two residents said on Wednesday the attack on Kuryan Madaro village in Zamfara happened around 9 pm on Tuesday when dozens of bandits rode into the village on motor-bikes.

Abubakar Yakubu a resident of Kuryan Madaro who had travelled to neighbouring Kebbi state told Reuters news agency by phone that the men had shot sporadically, forcing villagers to flee.

Abubakar Abdullahi Alhassan, a lecturer at Kebbi State Polytechnic who has relatives in Zamfara, confirmed the attack.

"Many other people obtained various degrees of injuries as the result of this attack," said Alhassan said.

Zamfara state police spokesman Muhammed Shehu could not be reached for comment after repeated calls to his mobile phone.

Alhassan shared pictures of the burial of some of the people said to have died during the attack but Reuters news agency could not independently verify them.

Troubled state

Northwest Nigeria has been engulfed in crisis since late 2020 when groups of armed men began a spate of mass abductions from schools and other violent attacks on villages and on people travelling by road.

Zamfara is among states worst hit by kidnappings and is under a telecoms blockade since early September, which authorities said they imposed to disrupt coordination among the bandits and help the armed forces to tackle them.

But that has also meant few people know what is going on in Zamfara as authorities are not forthcoming with information on their operations.

SOURCE:Reuters
