November 3, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Interview with former Israeli deputy foreign minister on election
As violence flares in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities are tallying the final votes from parliamentary elections held on Tuesday. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the cusp of retaking power with his far-right allies. Former Israeli deputy foreign minister Danny Ayalon tells TRT World what the results mean for Israel’s already tense relationship with Palestinians. #Israel #Netenyahu #Hamas
Interview with former Israeli deputy foreign minister on election
Explore