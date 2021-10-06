Hackers for Freedom | Storyteller
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hackers for Freedom | StorytellerAlmost every sector of activity today depends on computer codes that are protected by patents from which large firms collect income. Can we free ourselves from these codes?
Hackers for Freedom | Storyteller
October 6, 2021

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on November 1.]

Computing has infiltrated almost all human activities of today’s world. Has it contributed to making us more self-reliant ? Or has it turned us into the passive consumers of what has become a total market ? Without our being aware of it, two movements are fighting each other at the very heart of technology, and the emancipating principles of the Free Software movement have challenged the exclusive and private rights of intellectual property since the 1980s. 

For decades, Big Data multinationals, generally referred to as GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft) have sought to simplify, even infantilize our relationship with the digital world and ultimately with the world around us. Their designers assume that the less we know, the more we will behave as captive clients and passive citizens and the more we will be kept under control, without our knowledge. Yet this is not necessarily an inevitable fate, and many initiatives around the world show us that it is still possible to regain control of our tools, whether digital or not. 

Free software, free seeds, open source hardware, generic medicine or alternative treatments and free access to knowledge... Objects, devices, machines, concepts, reproducible to infinity by all who wish, thanks to the free distribution of their blueprints. The founding legal principles of Free Software serve as an example with the battle won against the dominant proprietary model. Since then, collective and contributing practices of “Free” are flourishing in many other domains. By stressing the importance of freedom, cooperation and sharing, they revive the users’ autonomy and power. They can as such contribute to the emergence of a world that might be liberated of patents for the benefit of the Common. Which is perhaps the challenge of these utopias; every large-scale social and political revolution is above all a cultural revolution. 

In this film, we meet the unusual personalities of this still marginal world of "Free", and its opponents, in India, France, Switzerland and the United States. 

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: https://bit.ly/2LDmffl

Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us