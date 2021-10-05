WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt comes to Lebanon's rescue with its spare natural gas
But the plan is complicated as the pipeline passes through Syria, which is under US sanctions.
Egypt comes to Lebanon's rescue with its spare natural gas
People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon on August 20, 2021. / Reuters
October 5, 2021

Egypt is finalising arrangements to start supplying gas to Lebanon soon under a plan to help ease Lebanon's power crisis, the two countries' energy ministers said after meeting on Tuesday.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help to boost Lebanon's electricity output.

The deal, agreed by all four countries, is part of a US-backed plan to address Lebanon's power shortages.

READ MORE:An economic deal with a political agenda: The power supply plan for Lebanon

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Tuesday that Egypt could provide more gas than originally anticipated if necessary but gave no details.

"Egypt offered ... helping in the energy sector through the possibility of offering extra quantities of gas," Fayad said at a joint press briefing with Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla in Cairo after their meeting.

"We will have another discussion on this," Fayad said, without elaborating.

READ MORE:Lebanon PM: Hezbollah's import of Iran fuel violates country's sovereignty

Molla said that the two countries agreed on a roadmap for the gas supplies.

"God willing, we can finish the measures related to the deal within the few coming weeks," Molla said, but did not say when supplies would begin.

Life in Lebanon has been paralysed by the crisis, which has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. It is part of a wider financial crisis that has sunk the Lebanese currency by 90 percent since 2019.

READ MORE:Suicides surge in crisis-hit Lebanon

The energy plan, however, is complicated by US sanctions on the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Lebanese officials have called on Washington to grant an exemption.

READ MORE:‘Why should we trust them?’: Lebanon’s new government met with cynicism

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us