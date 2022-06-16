June 16, 2022
Brazil’s investigators: Remains of missing journalist and activist found
Brazilian authorities say they've discovered the bodies of researcher Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips. The two men went missing in the Amazon more than a week ago. As the investigation into their murders continues, the case has underscored just how dangerous it is to be an activist in Brazil. Sarah Balter has more. #Brazil #Amazon
