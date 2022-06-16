UK’s plan to deport ‘illegal migrants’ to Rwanda explained

Under a deal signed in April the between UK and Rwanda UK is planning to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda. The first flight, with just a handful of people on board, was supposed to take off on Tuesday. But it was stopped at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights for several reasons - including doubts over migrants’ legal rights and their safety once in Rwanda. The UK govt was pretty angry about the Court’s intervention and remains determined to continue with the Rwanda plan. Nexus speaks to Independent Policy Analyst Rakib Ehsan who says without a new policy Channel crossings will grow dramatically and Rwanda Analyst Michela Wrong says that this plan is not safe and Rwanda is not correct country!