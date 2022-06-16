June 16, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish defence minister and his Greek counterpart convene at NATO meeting sidelines
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on June 16. The two stressed the importance of keeping communication lines open to maintain dialogue in order to ease recently heightened tensions.
Turkish defence minister and his Greek counterpart convene at NATO meeting sidelines
Explore