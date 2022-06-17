June 17, 2022
NATO promises Ukraine more weapons against Russian barrage
The UK defence secretary says Russia is outgunning Ukraine in artillery fire by 20-1 in some regions. Ben Wallace made the comments as NATO defence ministers wrapped up a two-day meeting in Brussels where they promised to send more weapons to Kiev. The alliance also addressed Türkiye’s concerns about admitting two new members to the bloc. Sarah Morice has more in Brussels.
