Two civilians and two Taliban killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
No one claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Daesh, which has a strong presence in Nangarhar, previously claimed several attacks against Taliban there.
Afghan men walk past from the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2021. / Reuters Archive
October 2, 2021

Gunmen shot and killed two Taliban fighters and two civilians in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Two other civilians were wounded in the attack, said Mohammad Hanif, a cultural official for the city's surrounding province, Nangarhar.

No one claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Daesh, which has a strong presence in Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy, has previously claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in Jalalabad.

The two civilians killed were Sayed Maroof Sadat, a former spokesman for the Nangarhar department of agriculture, and his cousin, Sharif Sadat.

Sadat’s son was among the two wounded.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Daesh militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the spectre of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided a hideout of Daesh north of Kabul, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, a Taliban spokesman said. Daesh activity in Nangarhar province has also led to Taliban crackdowns there.

