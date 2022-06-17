BIZTECH
Fear grips markets amid growing signs of global recession
Global markets are still mired in volatility at the end of a week that saw trillions of dollars in losses for investors. In Asia, Japanese shares fell by 2% amid persistent fears that the global economy is on the verge of another recession. But the bigger concern for consumers will be the price of oil. The international crude benchmark Brent rose more than one percent following Washington's announcement of new sanctions on Iran's oil sector. For more on global economy, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #GlobalEconomy #StockMarkets #IranSanctions
June 17, 2022
