Africa Matters: DRC-Rwanda Tensions
This week, we begin in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the military has accused Rwanda of 'no less than an invasion' after M23 rebels seize a key border town. Temitope Olodo, a preventive terrorism consultant and president of the Africa Security Forum, shares his views on the diplomatic stand-off. As the UK government pushes ahead with a controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, migrants living in Kigali tell us what life is like for them. And we follow a Zimbabwean farmer in the United Kingdom, who is breaking new ground by becoming the only white maize producer in the country. #AfricaMatters
Africa Matters: DRC-Rwanda Tensions
June 18, 2022
