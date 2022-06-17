Macron faces battle ahead for National Assembly

France goes to the polls on June 19 for the second round of voting in the parliamentary elections. President Emmanuel Macron has a fight on his hands to achieve an absolute majority the National Assembly, which would allow him to pass laws relatively easily. His challenge comes from a left-wing alliance under Jean Luc Melanchon, who is highlighting concerns for the economy, inflation and the rising cost of living. TRT World's Francis Collings has more in Paris. #FranceElection #Macron