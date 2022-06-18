WORLD
1 MIN READ
Playback: One boy documents his family's journey of loss and escape in Mariupol
Here on #Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. Stay tuned as we dive into global events around the world. This week we begin in Kiev. It is estimated that nearly 100,000 Ukrainians have been killed since Russia began its attack. We've got the story of a young boy, who documented his and his family's heart-breaking experience of loss and escape from Russian forces... "Stop supporting terrorism." That's what Türkiye demands of Sweden before the European country can join NATO. And record-high gas prices and inflation in the US. How are Americans coping and what is the government doing to fix it?
Playback: One boy documents his family's journey of loss and escape in Mariupol
June 18, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us