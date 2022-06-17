June 17, 2022
Europe desperate to wean itself off Russian energy dependence
Russia's war in Ukraine has left European governments scrambling for new sources of oil and gas. This week the European Union, Israel and Egypt signed a tripartite natural gas deal. Rome and Tel Aviv began similar talks. Europe is desperate to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel dependence and this is how they are going about it. #RussianGas #EU #EnergyCrisis
