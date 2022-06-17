D-8 Organization Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in Istanbul

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation celebrated its 25th anniversary in its birthplace Istanbul on Thursday. The organization, which consists of eight Muslim developing nations, aims to improve the member states' position in the global economy. The summit was held at a time of crisis, as the world faces a food shortage caused by the raging conflict in Ukraine, as well as an ongoing pandemic and rising anti-Muslim sentiment. This year’s gathering in Istanbul marks the D8’s Silver Jubilee Anniversary. Celebrations are planned to recognise the group’s accomplishments over the past 25 years as the D8 aims to continue providing an international framework for co-operation on agriculture, food, trade and energy. Guests: Taha Arvas Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University Osama Rizvi Energy and Economic Analyst at Primary Vision Network