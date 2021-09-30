At least three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including a woman in Jerusalem, a man shot during a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and another man who approached a border fence.

At dawn in Jerusalem on Thursday, the sound of gunshots rang through the Old City, with the body of a woman lying on a stone street that leads to the Al Aqsa mosque, an AFP journalist said. She was later draped in a survival blanket.

Israeli police said its forces had fatally shot a Palestinian woman at the Chain Gate in the Old City after she attempted to stab a police officer.

The woman was identified by Palestinian officials as Israa Khozaimieh, 30, from Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.

The alleged attempted attack did not result in any Israeli casualties.

Occupied West Bank clash

In a separate incident, a young Palestinian was killed and another two injured by Israeli army gunfire in northern West Bank, according to a medical source.

The casualties took place when fierce clashes erupted between Israeli army forces and Palestinians during the storming of the Burqin town near Jenin city.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces, before the withdrawal, surrounded a home and detained two Palestinians.

Israel’s Border Police said that a Palestinian man had opened fire on troops involved in an arrest raid in a northern occupied West Bank town.

The Border Police statement added that troops returned fire.

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said the man killed was Alaa Zayoud, 22, a member of its military wing.

Burqin, a town near the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was the scene of a major gunbattle between Israeli troops and Palestinians earlier this week in which two Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers seriously wounded during a raid.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the latest incident in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian territory under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

Border fence violence

Hours later, in the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers fired towards a Palestinian, one of three people who raised suspicions by approaching Israel's border fence, after he was spotted carrying a bag and digging, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was investigating the incident, in a volatile border area where Israel maintains tight security.

Gaza's health ministry said the man was killed and identified him as Mohammad Abu Ammar, 40.

The violence on Thursday comes days after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank left five Palestinians dead.

One of those killed in Burqin on Sunday was an Islamic Jihad member, and the movement said on Thursday that Zayoud had "joined" him.

Hamas issued a statement in support of Zayoud, saying "armed resistance and comprehensive confrontation" with Israel were the way to expel "settlers" from "our occupied land".

