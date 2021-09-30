WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbia and Kosovo reach deal to de-escalate border standoff: EU envoy
The two Balkan neighbours had been at loggerheads for more than 10 days after Kosovo banned vehicles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory reciprocating Belgrade's years-long practice.
Serbia and Kosovo reach deal to de-escalate border standoff: EU envoy
NATO soldiers (red hats) walk past Kosovo Police Special Operation Unit as they patrol near the border between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje on September 28, 2021. / AFP
September 30, 2021

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to end the tense standoff at their border.

"We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached", EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak tweeted on Thursday.

The two neighbours were at loggerheads for more than 10 days after Kosovo banned vehicles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory— the same practice Serbia has been doing for vehicles travelling the other way for years.

After Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, local Serbs rebelled and blocked the roads leading to the border. Serbia then responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the border.

According to an European Union-brokered deal struck in Brussels, Kosovo agreed to remove the special police units by Saturday and the local Serbs agreed to dismantle the barricades. NATO-led peacekeepers from the KFOR mission will also be deployed at the border for two weeks.

Both sides also agreed to a provisional solution for the number of licence plates until a permanent compromise is reached.

READ MORE: Serb military movements around Kosovo ratchets up tensions in the Balkans

Serbia's EU future

This comes as the European Union's chief executive said on Thursday she supported Serbia's future membership of the bloc, adding that she wanted to see progress in negotiating rounds but that Belgrade needed to deliver on reforms.

During a visit to Serbia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was worried about the border dispute with Kosovo and urged both countries to intensify their talks aimed at broader reconciliation.

"I am a strong advocate for bringing Serbia into the European Union," von der Leyen said in a speech to open a railway.

"We support Serbia's ambition to open as soon as possible new accession clusters," she said, referring to negotiating chapters.

READ MORE: Should the Balkans be worried about rising Serbian nationalism?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us