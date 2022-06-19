June 19, 2022
Colombian voters undecided ahead of historic run-off
Colombia will hold a presidential election on Sunday unlike any other in its history. Voters in Latin America’s third-largest country have demanded change, rejecting a political establishment that has held power for generations. Former rebel Gustavo Petro and tycoon Rodolfo Hernandez now go head-to-head in the second round of voting. Manuel Rueda has the latest.
