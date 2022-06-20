Oil prices stabilise over global recession fears

Oil prices stabilised on Monday after falling over the weekend, due to fears the global economy is heading for a recession. Brent crude traded around 113 dollars a barrel. Investors are increasingly worried that major economies like China, the US and Europe are in a slump, which could slow down their purchases of oil. Han Tan joined us live during the programme. He's the chief market analyst at the Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #GlobalRecession #BrentCrude