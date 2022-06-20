June 20, 2022
WORLD
What are the hurdles facing Ukraine’s stranded grain supplies?
EU foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg to discuss the effect Russia's war into Ukraine is having on food and energy supplies. Millions of tonnes of grain remain trapped by Russia's port blockade. Iuliia Osmolovska from the Eastern Europe Security Institute explains the logistical challenges to freeing up Ukrainian grain. #JosepBorrell #Ukraine #Russia
What are the hurdles facing Ukraine’s stranded grain supplies?
