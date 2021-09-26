WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq issues arrest warrants for attendees of Israel normalisation forum
Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council ordered arrest of three participants of the conference, which was held in Erbil on Friday calling for normalisation of relations between Iraq and Israel.
Iraq issues arrest warrants for attendees of Israel normalisation forum
Iraqis attend the conference organised by US think-tank Center for Peace Communications (CPC) in Erbil, Iraq, on September 24, 2021. / AFP
September 26, 2021

The Iraqi judiciary has issued arrest warrants for participants in a conference in Erbil that called for normalising relations with Israel.

Arrest warrants were issued against the head of the Sunni Awakening Movement, Wissam al Hadran, former lawmaker Mithal al Alosi and Sahar Karim al Taie, an employee at the Ministry of Culture, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.

The statement said legal action will also be taken against the other participants in the event.

On Friday, a peace conference was held in Erbil in northern Iraq by a number of Sunni and Shia tribal figures, who called for the normalisation of relations between Iraq and Israel.

READ MORE:Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

Widely rejected idea

"We are a gathering of Sunnis and Shias, comprising members of the Sunni Awakening Movement of the Sons of Iraq, as well as intellectuals, tribal leaders, and active youth from the protest movement of 2019-2021,” a statement by the conference participants said.

It added: “We call for Iraq to enter into relations with Israel and its people through agreements similar to the Arab countries that have normalised.”

The conference was organised by the New York-based Center for Peace Communications (CPC), a US think-tank.

Iraq does not have relations with Israel and the idea of normalisation is widely rejected in the country.

Last year, four Arab nations – the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco – normalised their relations with Israel, a move denounced by Palestinians as a betrayal to its cause.

READ MORE:The normalisation of ties with Israel has another target: Turkey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us