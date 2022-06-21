June 21, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former guerilla’s triumph in Colombia consolidates the rise of Latin America’s left
The victory of Gustavo Petro in Colombia's presidential election has continued a leftward swing in Latin America and was quickly praised by left-wing leaders across the region and the world. Colombia and Latin America analyst Paola Vargas Arana weighs in on the rise of the left in Latin America. #Colombia #GustavoPetro #LatinAmerica
Former guerilla’s triumph in Colombia consolidates the rise of Latin America’s left
Explore