June 21, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Netanyahu considering a comeback following the collapse of Israel’s government?
Dan Arbell, former deputy chief of mission at Israel’s embassy in Washington, talks to TRT World about Israel heading for a fifth election in less than four years and whether former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is eyeing a comeback after the collapse of the government. #Israel #BenjaminNetenyahu #NewElection
