June 21, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will the Biden administration react to the collapse of Israel’s govt?
Israel is on track for its fifth election in less than four years after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would move to dissolve the country’s parliament. Shai Franklin, senior fellow at the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute unpacks how Washington will react to this political development. #Israel #Biden #Bennett
