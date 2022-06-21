WORLD
Colombia’s Shift to the Left
For decades Colombia has been ruled by the center or the right. Even while so many other Latin American nations ushered in liberal politicians, Colombian voters consistently kept the left out. But now for the first time in its history, voters backed the other side of the political spectrum. Gustavo Petro's victory IS historic for Colombia, not least because his running mate- environmentalist Francia Marquez- will become the country's first black Vice President. Coming from a background of little or no economic privilege, she's promised to champion the poor. Still, the election was close. Right wing rival Rodolfo Hernandez came in just under 50 percent, leaving the 62-year-old former mayor of Bogota with just a slim victory margin. When Gustavo Petro takes the presidential reins in August, he'll face a number of serious challenges. Sergio Guzman Colombia Risk Analysis Director Richard McColl Colombia Calling Podcast Host Laura Gamboa Latin America Analyst
