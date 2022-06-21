June 21, 2022
Emmanuel Macron rejects prime minister's offer to resign
President Emmanuel Macron has rejected a resignation offer from the prime minister he appointed. Macron says he believes the government needs to stay on task and seek constructive solutions after his coalition lost its parliamentary majority in Sunday's election. Jonathan Ervine from Bangor University unpacks the challenges facing Macron. #ElisabethBorne #EmmanuelMacron #France
