June 22, 2022
US Senate finalizes first major gun legistlation in decades
A group of bi-partisan Senators in the US has reached an agreement on what could become the first reform of the country's gun laws in decades. They claim the measures will save lives without infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. It comes as the head of the Texas State police described Officers' response to the Uvalde gun massacre as "an abject failure".
