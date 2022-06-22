June 22, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is Lithuania restricting Russia’s access by land to Kaliningrad?
Lithuania has imposed restrictions on the transit of about half the goods delivered by rail to the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. William Lawrence, professor of political science and international affairs at American University in Washington, explains why Lithuania has taken this action now. #Lithuania #Kaliningrad #Russia
Why is Lithuania restricting Russia’s access by land to Kaliningrad?
Explore