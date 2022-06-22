WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Türkiye
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on his first trip outside of the Gulf region in more than three years. Following stops in Egypt and Jordan, he arrived in Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University explains the timing of this visit. #MohammedbinSalman #RecepTayyipErdogan #Türkiye
June 22, 2022
