June 22, 2022
UN chief urges Security Council to extend Syrian mandate for aid
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging the Security Council to extend a resolution that will allow cross-border deliveries of humanitarian aid into northwest Syria for another 12 months. Mark Cutts, UN deputy regional humanitarian co-ordinator, explains the importance of the renewing the UN mandate. #AntonioGuterres #Syria #BabalHawa
