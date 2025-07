Heavy shelling continues as the Kremlin pushes to envelop Donbass

Russia's assault at the frontlines of the eastern Donbass region is intensifying by the day. A renewed attack has begun, especially around the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. And with the fighting raging, many people are still fleeing. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this exclusive report from the Donbass.