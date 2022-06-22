Turkish cargo ship loaded with grain leaves Mariupol port

A Turkish cargo ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol loaded with grain. The vessel is the first foreign vessel to leave a Ukrainian port since the Russian blockade of the country's Black Sea coastline. The ship's departure comes after a meeting between Turkish and Russian officials in Moscow. Retired Brigadier General Peter Zwack weighs in.