June 22, 2022
WORLD
Magnitude 6.1 quake kills at least 1,000 people in Afghanistan
In Afghanistan, a powerful earthquake has killed more than a thousand people. Most of the casualties are in the eastern Paktika province. Rescue workers are warning the death toll may rise, as they struggle to reach remote areas. It's reported at least one village has been completely destroyed, and Taliban officials are appealing for international help. Kubra Akkoc reports.
