June 22, 2022
President Erdogan welcomes Mohammed bin Salman at presidential complex
The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has visited Turkiye in the latest effort by the two counties to repair their relations. Both countries are seeking to improve their economic ties, with the leaders signing agreements on trade, energy and security. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
