Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised US-Turkish relations and trade at a meeting with Turkish and American business people in New York City.

The event was hosted by Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK) on Monday.

Erdogan said Turkey and the US are decisively moving towards $100 billion trade volume.

During 2020, trade between the two countries eclipsed $21 billion and is expected to top 25 billion for 2021.

He said that investment from the US in Turkey is over $13 billion while investments from Turkey in the US are over $7 billion.

The president also underlined that energy has emerged as a top category in cooperative trade between Turkish and American businesses.

He said the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) business is accelerating.

Erdogan also said problems between the two countries can be solved by dialogue.

US providing military aid on PKK branch YPG terror group in Syria, sheltering FETO terrorists in its soil, Turkey's procurement of Russian defence missiles have soured relations between Ankara and Washington.

Johnson: 'Always good'

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan met with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of UNGA.

Both leaders discussed bilateral relations at the recently opened Turkevi Center.

Johnson described the meeting as "always good."

Meeting with Guterres

Before meeting Johnson, Erdogan met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Turkevi Center.

Erdogan and Guterres discussed developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as the Cyprus issue, according to a UN statement.

The UN chief said it was an "enormous pleasure" to attend the inauguration of the new Turkevi Center which houses the UN permanent mission of Turkey, the Turkish Consulate General as well as the representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkevi Center

Erdogan inaugurated the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, in New York City, calling it the landmark building "a masterpiece.”

Speaking at its opening ceremony, Erdogan said the Turkevi Center will stand as a reflection of Turkey's place on the world stage ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, in 2023.

"We are proud" of the new center, said the president.

Among the distinguished guests who attended the ceremony at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan was Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general.

Calling it an "enormous pleasure" to attend the inauguration of the new Turkevi Center, Guterres went on to laud Turkey’s unmatched record in hosting and helping refugees.

"I am personally familiar with the enormous generosity of Turkey and Turkish host communities towards refugees," said Guterres, adding: “I offer my sincere appreciation for your support to people in need of protection.”

The landmark 36-story skyscraper houses the UN permanent mission of Turkey as well as the Turkish Consulate General.

The building, which features traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire of a millennium ago, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River, and Long Island.

It was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the skyline of New York, one of the world’s most iconic cities, and reflect Turkish culture, history, and diversity.