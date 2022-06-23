June 23, 2022
British PM Johnson faces another test in local vote
On June 23, voters in two British constituencies go to the polls to elect their local MPs. Both seats are vacant because standing Conservative MPs were forced to resign. But following the Partygate scandal and the cost of living crisis, PM Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party could lose both. Simon McGregor-Wood went to Honiton for finding out what’s gone so badly wrong.
