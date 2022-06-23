June 23, 2022
WORLD
Taliban appeal for more aid after quake kills more than 1,000 in Afghanistan
The Taliban have appealed for international support as Afghanistan deals with the aftermath of a devastating magnitude 5.9 earthquake. More than 1,000 people were killed in the remote Paktika province early on Wednesday. Neil Turner from the Norwegian Refugee Council Afghanistan has more. #earthquake #Afghanistan #Taliban
