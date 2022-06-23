June 23, 2022
WORLD
EU high-level conference on Western Balkans kicks off in Brussels
European Union leaders will meet on Thursday to address the accession paths of Western Balkans countries. The summit comes as the European Council looks set to approve Ukraine as an EU member candidate. Political analyst Toby Vogel talks to TRT World about what to expect from these meeting. #EUconference #Ukraine #WesternBalkans
