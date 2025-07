The United States blocked the Mexican border at an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have crossed and set up a camp, hoping to stop the flow of migrants as officials also began flying some of the Haitians back to their homeland.

About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians for almost three weeks have been crossing from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas. Yellow police tape was being used to block them from using a small dam to walk into the US.

A Mexican police officer on the Mexican side of the border said migrants will not be allowed to cross anymore. He would not give his name. An Associated Press reporter saw Haitian immigrants still crossing the border into the US at a nearby spot.

Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years, but they are now are seeking asylum in the US as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands are living under and near a bridge in Del Rio.

Expulsion flights

Earlier on Sunday, the US sent three flights of Haitians taken from Del Rio back to their homeland, and that number is expected to reach at least six per day shortly, according to a US government official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly.

The planes left San Antonio and were expected to arrive Sunday afternoon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.

A large number of buses arrived on Sunday in Del Rio, and “many, many more” are coming to transfer Haitians to expulsion flights, US immigration detention centers and Border Patrol holding facilities. Departure cities for Haiti-bound flights have yet to be finalised and are being “actively planned," the official said.

The blockade and deportations marked a swift response to the sudden arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, a Texas city of about 35,000 people roughly 230 kilometers (145 miles) west of San Antonio.

It sits on a relatively remote stretch of border that lacks capacity to hold and process such large numbers of people.

At the Port-au-Prince airport on Sunday, about a dozen officials from various Haitian government agencies gathered to meet with the deported Haitians.

Public security officials with the Ministry of Justice requested the presence of Haiti’s national police to prevent any potential violence.

A minibus from the International Organization of Migration also was posted at the airport. It was filled with brightly colored bags containing toiletries, hand sanitizer and hair ties.

'There is no security in Haiti'

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Sunday on Twitter that he is concerned about conditions at the border camp and that the migrants would be welcomed back.

“We want to reassure them that measures have already been taken to give them a better welcome upon their return to the country and that they will not be left behind,” he tweeted.

Henry did not provide details about the measures. A Haitian government spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

But another Haitian political leader questioned on Sunday whether the nation could handle an influx of returning migrants and said the government should stop the repatriation.

“We have the situation in the south with the earthquake. The economy is a disaster, (and) there are no jobs,” Election Minister Mathias Pierre said, adding that most Haitians can’t satisfy basic needs.

“The prime minister should negotiate with the US government to stop those deportations in this moment of crises.”

Some of the migrants at the Del Rio camp said the recent devastating earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise make them afraid to return to a country that seems more unstable than when they left.

“In Haiti, there is no security,” said Fabricio Jean, a 38-year-old Haitian who arrived in Texas with his wife and two daughters. “The country is in a political crisis.”

Scores of people waded back and forth across the Rio Grande on Saturday, re-entering Mexico to purchase water, food and diapers in Ciudad Acuna before returning to the Texas encampment. With that route now blocked, that area of the Mexican city was now deserted.

'Unsustainable levels'

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday that it moved about 2,000 migrants from the Del Rio camp to other locations on Friday for processing and possible removal.

A statement from the agency also said it would have 400 agents and officers in the area by Monday morning and would send more if necessary.

Haitians have been migrating to the US in large numbers from South America for several years, many having left their Caribbean nation after a devastating 2010 earthquake.

After jobs dried up from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous trek by foot, bus and car to the US border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Crowd estimates varied, but Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said on Saturday there were more than 14,500 immigrants at the camp under the bridge.

Migrants pitched tents and built makeshift shelters from giant reeds known as carrizo cane. Many bathed and washed clothing in the river.

It is unclear how such a large number amassed so quickly, though many Haitians have been assembling in camps on the Mexican side of the border to wait while deciding whether to attempt entry into the US.

The number of Haitian arrivals began to reach unsustainable levels for the Border Patrol in Del Rio about 2 ½ weeks ago, prompting the agency’s acting sector chief, Robert Garcia, to ask headquarters for help, according to a US official who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Since then, the agency has transferred Haitians in buses and vans to other Border Patrol facilities in Texas, specifically El Paso, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley.

They are mostly processed outside of the government's pandemic-related authority, meaning they can claim asylum and remain in the US while their claims are considered.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement makes custody decisions, but families can generally not be held more than 20 days under court order.

