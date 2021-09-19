Witnesses say an explosion targeted a Taliban vehicle in the provincial city of Jalalabad, the second such deadly blast in as many days in a Daesh stronghold.

The Taliban and Daesh extremists are enemies, and fought each other even before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month.

Witnesses said Sunday’s blast targeted a vehicle of the border police, which is now run by the Taliban.

Initial reports said five people were killed, including two civilians, among them a child.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks, the group's news agency said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

The Taliban were not immediately available for comment about possible casualties among their ranks.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed after three blasts ripped through the city, the heartland of Daesh terror group's Afghanistan branch.

Last month, a chaotic US-led evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who worked for international forces was marred by a devastating bomb attack claimed by Daesh which killed scores of people.

But since the last American troop left on August 30, the violence-wracked country that was plagued by fighting, bombs and air strikes, has been free of major incidents.

Fourth chartered flight leaves Kabul

Meanwhile, a fourth chartered flight carrying civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since US forces withdrew left Kabul on Sunday with more than 230 passengers, including Afghans, Americans and Europeans, a Qatari official said.

The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Britain, Finland and the Netherlands, Qatari assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater wrote on Twitter.

A second Qatari official said there were 236 passengers, making it the largest evacuation flight since the withdrawal of US and allied forces ended on August 31.

"Qatar will continue its collaboration with international partners on efforts that ensure freedom of movement in Afghanistan, while working with various parties on the ground towards more general progress in the country moving forward," the second official said.

The passengers will initially stay in a compound in the Qatari capital Doha that is hosting Afghans and other evacuees.

Qatar has emerged has a key interlocutor between the West and the Taliban.

The Gulf state is a close US ally, hosting the largest American military base in the Middle East, and has hosted a Taliban political office since 2013.

