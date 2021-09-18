WORLD
Deaths as string of blasts hit Afghanistan's Jalalabad
At least two people were killed after three blasts ripped through the city of Jalalabad – the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of Daesh terror group's Afghanistan branch.
Taliban members inspect near the site of a blast in Jalalabad on September 18, 2021. / AFP
September 18, 2021

Two people have been killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country's first deadly attack since the United States withdrew.

The Taliban stormed to power in mid-August, ousting the government and promising to restore security to the violence-wracked country.

"In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted," a Taliban official who asked not to be named said on Saturday.

"Women and children were among the injured," he added.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead.

Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Daesh group's Afghanistan branch.

READ MORE: The dynamics of the upcoming battle between the Taliban and Daesh-K

No comment from Taliban

The Taliban has made no comment on the fatalities.

Two people were injured in a blast just before noon in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, according to sources, who added that the blast was caused by a magnetic bomb in a car.

Last month, a chaotic US-led evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who worked for international forces was marred by a devastating bomb attack claimed by Daesh which killed scores of people.

But since the last American troop left on August 30, the violence-wracked country that was plagued by fighting, bombs and air strikes, has been free of major incidents.

READ MORE:Will the Taliban go after Daesh-K in Afghanistan?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
