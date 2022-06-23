Draghi's oil consumer cartel: Would OPEC+ stand for it?

Could a 'cartel of oil consumers' help control oil prices and break the hold of OPEC? After meeting President Joe Biden in Washington, Italy's Prime Minister said he could be ready to throw his weight behind the idea. GUESTS: Stewart Glickman Energy equity analyst at CFRA Research Ugo Bardi Professor in Physical Chemistry [at the University of Florence] Sambit Bhattacharyya Professor of Economics at University of Sussex