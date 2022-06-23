BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Draghi's oil consumer cartel: Would OPEC+ stand for it?
Could a ‘cartel of oil consumers’ help control oil prices and break the hold of OPEC? After meeting President Joe Biden in Washington, Italy’s Prime Minister said he could be ready to throw his weight behind the idea. GUESTS: Stewart Glickman Energy equity analyst at CFRA Research Ugo Bardi Professor in Physical Chemistry [at the University of Florence] Sambit Bhattacharyya Professor of Economics at University of Sussex Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
Draghi's oil consumer cartel: Would OPEC+ stand for it?
June 23, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us