US 'apologises' for Kabul drone strike that killed civilians
Top general Frank McKenzie admits US had made a "mistake" when it launched a drone strike against suspected Daesh militants in Afghan capital Kabul on August 29, confirming it killed 10 civilians instead.
Afghan journalists take a photos of destroyed vehicle inside a house after US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 29, 2021. / AP
September 17, 2021

A US drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, a senior US general has said.

"It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology," US General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, told reporters on Friday.

He added that he now believed that it unlikely that the vehicle hit or those who died were Daesh militants posing a direct threat to US forces at Kabul's airport.

McKenzie said the vehicle was struck "in the earnest belief" that the targeted vehicle posed an imminent threat.

"I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike," McKenzie said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also issued an apology.

"I offer my deepest condolences to surviving family members of those who were killed," Austin said in a statement.

"We apologise, and we will endeavour to learn from this horrible mistake," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
