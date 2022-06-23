Heavy shelling continues as Kremlin pushes to engulf Donbass

The battle for two key cities in eastern Ukraine has reached what a local official is calling a fierce climax. Kiev says Moscow is intent on destroying the entire region with massive air and artillery attacks. The most critical front is around the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk but Kharkiv in the north and Mykolaiv in the south are also being attacked. Ben Hodges, Retired US Army Lieutenant General assesses the situation in eastern Ukraine. #Sievierodonetsk #Lysychansk #Russia