Inflation 2022 - Why it's not what you think
Many countries around the world are soon going to be feeling the harsh effects of rising inflation, causing us to stretch our money even further to live, but who or what is to blame for the struggle we're about to endure and can we predict how long this period will last? Nexus speaks to Patrick Boyle, a Professor of Finance at King's College London who says people around the world will feel the same financial squeeze, Steve Keen, a research fellow at University College London says rising costs are inevitable, Habiba Ben Barka, the Chief of Africa Section at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development is concerned that food prices will severely hurt African countries, and Frances Coppola, an economist, think the pandemic has played a large part
June 23, 2022
