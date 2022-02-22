WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nigerian police officers die in two separate attacks in restive southeast
Authorities blame attacks on either the outlawed IPOB movement, which is campaigning for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, or its armed wing, known as ESN.
Nigerian police officers die in two separate attacks in restive southeast
Separatist movements in Nigeria are particularly sensitive, after a 1967 unilateral declaration of an independent Biafra republic sparked a 30-month civil war. / Reuters
February 22, 2022

Four policemen have been killed in two separate attacks by suspected separatists in southeast Nigeria in the latest violence in the volatile region.

In the first incident on Sunday, gunmen bombed Isu police station in Imo state, killing two police officers and lightly wounding one, the state's police spokesperson Michael Abatam said on Tuesday.

"Armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN)... attacked the station from the rear axis because the station has no perimeter wall, shooting sporadically, threw petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices (IED) that ignited the station," he said in a statement.

He said the police engaged the gunmen in a firefight, forcing them to flee and take refuge in two nearby hotels where 17 of them were arrested.

READ MORE:Nigeria air strike kills children in Niger 'by mistake'

Surge in violence

In the second attack, also on Sunday, an ambush in Anambra state killed two police escorts attached to a senior government official from nearby Enugu state.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the commissioner's convoy was returning to his base when it was attacked.

Southeast Nigeria has seen a surge in violence, with more than 130 police and other security personnel killed by gunmen since last year, according to local media tallies.

Authorities have blamed attacks on either the outlawed IPOB movement, which is campaigning for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, or its armed wing, known as ESN.

The group has denied responsibility for the violence.

READ MORE:How volunteers are filling the gap in Nigeria’s suicide problem

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us