Kiev says its troops may have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk

Officials in Ukraine say their forces have been ordered to withdraw from Severodonetsk amid fierce fighting in the area. The eastern city has endured weeks of bombardment, as Russian forces try to take complete control of the region. A Ukranian retreat would leave the whole of Luhansk under Russian control, except for the city of Lysychansk. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more from Kiev.