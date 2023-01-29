Japan have reported 252 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, exceeding the monthly figure of 10,000 for the first time, the Health Ministry said.

The new fatalities have brought the death toll for January to 10,124, local media reported, citing a tally based on prefectural reports.

In December more than 7,600, people died due to Covid, the highest monthly total at that time.

The nation has seen a rapid surge in coronavirus deaths since November.

Soaring infection rate

Around 54,800 new infections were reported nationwide on Saturday, with 533 patients in critical condition, according to prefectural governments.

Daily infections have been declining since the middle of the month.

Earlier Tokyo has decided to downgrade the legal status of coronavirus in May to the same category as seasonal influenza and other common infections, a crucial move that would ultimately lead to a normalisation of social and economic activities in one of the world's top industrial countries.

