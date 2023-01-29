WORLD
Dozens dead in southwest Pakistan after bus falls into ravine
The vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was traveling from Quetta to Karachi.
A couple people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive.
January 29, 2023

At least 40 people have been killed after passenger coach fell into ravine in southwest Pakistan, officials and local media reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Lasbela town of southwestern Balochistan province, located some 116 kilometres (72 miles) from the country's commercial capital Karachi.

Assistant Commissioner Lasbela Hamza Anjum told reporters that the ill-fated vehicle with 48 passengers on board was on its way from the provincial capital Quetta to Karachi.

The speeding vehicle, he said, first crashed into the pillar of a bridge while negotiating a U-turn, subsequently fell into a ravine, and then caught fire.

At least three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive, Anjum said, fearing a further increase in casualties.

Over 20 bodies have been recovered and shifted to a local hospital, multiple media outlets reported quoting rescue workers.

The official added that a rescue operation is underway to pull the remaining bodies and injured. 

READ MORE: More than a dozen dead as bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
